Fire Dept: Piling works underway to shore up soil at Taman Kelab Ukay landslide spot

A general view of an area affected by landslide at Taman Kelab Ukay in Bukit Antarabangsa May 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Work to install flat soil retaining metal pilings is underway behind the Jalan Kelab Ukay 4 residential area, Bukit Antarabangsa, here, where a landslide took place early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the immediate repair work at the location was being carried out by the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ).

‘’Currently, the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is only helping the affected residents to move their belongings.

“The JBPM will monitor the situation round-the-clock in the affected area in case of further landslides,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, an affected resident, Ahmad Zulhairi Mahadi, 36, thanked all parties involved who had helped move his belongings to a safe place.

“I thank those who have helped my family. We are now putting up temporarily staying at my aunt’s house in Keramat,” he said.

In addition, Normal Seirin, 55, said he was pleased at the assistance of all those involved in the mishap such as providing temporary accommodation at the Hotel De Palma Ampang, here.

“So far I am very satisfied, but I will see other developments in the future from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey found that the Public Works Department (PWD) and MPAJ were present at the scene to look at and monitor the progress of repair work to the affected areas following the landslide at 2.21am.

As of 6.11pm, Bernama observed that work to install flat soil retaining metal pilings was still under way and being monitored by the PWD.

Bernama understood that the work would be completed within a week depending on the current weather conditions.

Today, Bernama reported that Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamarudin had allocated RM2 million to build a retaining wall at the landslide area that affected seven homes at Taman Kelab Ukay, Bukit Antarabangsa, here.

As a result, all the affected residents would have to temporarily stay at the Hotel De Palma before choosing a place to stay, an apartment or other accommodations, for the next six months.

The cost, at an estimated RM3,000 a month per family, would be borne by her Ministry and Bukit Antarabangsa State Assemblyman Datuk Seri Azmin Ali. — Bernama