Socso says received 302,997 applications for Wage Subsidy Programme

KUALA KUMPUR, May 29 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has received 302,997 applications from employers involving 1.98 million workers for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) from April 1 until May 27.

Socso’s chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed in a statement today said most of the applications were from employers of micro and small enterprises.

“As of yesterday, Socso has approved 94 per cent or 284,786 applications with the remainder still being processed, in the query process or rejected for not meeting the conditions of the programme.

“There are still employers who provide inaccurate Business Registration Numbers (BRN) or wrong account numbers when submitting their applications,” he said.

He added that there were also employers who gave inaccurate names of companies and this mistake will cause a delay in payment of the wage subsidies.

“Socso has received a very high number of applications and we are processing all immediately. We really appreciate the employers and workers to be patient while the payments are being processed,” he said.

Beginning last Wednesday, all Socso call centres have resumed normal operations. — Bernama