CMCO: SOP compliance of foreign construction workers in Penang improving, says exco

Penang exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said, as of yesterday, 9,654 people or 81 per cent of the 12,023 foreign workers in the construction sector registered in the state had undergone Covid-19 screenings compared to 5,290 people or 79 per cent last week.— Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 29 — The awareness to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) of foreign workers in the construction sector in Penang continues to show an increase, said state Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He said, as of yesterday, 9,654 people or 81 per cent of the 12,023 foreign workers in the construction sector registered in the state had undergone Covid-19 screenings compared to 5,290 people or 79 per cent last week.

“From these numbers, it shows that the levels of awareness and compliance of the developers and employers have increased.

‘‘It is hoped that all those who took the test for Covid-19 will have negative results,” he told reporters after a surprise visit to the Imperial Grande construction site near Relau, here today.

He said of the 6,108 foreign workers on the island who had undergone Covid-19 testing, 3,219 people were found to be negative, while 2,889 foreigners had not received their results.

“In Seberang Perai, 3,546 foreign workers were screened and 1,510 of them were found negative while the rest have not yet received their results.

‘‘This shows that 99 per cent of the foreign workers in the construction sector on the island have undergone screenings for Covid-19 while 67.63 per cent of the group in Seberang Perai have also undergone screenings,’’ he added. — Bernama