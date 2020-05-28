Ismail Sabri: Selangor remains worst ‘balik kampung’ offenders, 514 vehicles ordered to turn back

Police personnel conduct checks on vehicles at the Duta toll exit in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Selangor once again emerged as the worst interstate travel offender, notching the most number of vehicles attempting to travel during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

In his daily press briefing, Ismail Sabri said 842 vehicles had attempted to cross state borders to balik kampung, slightly more than 824 the day before — with all vehicles ordered to turn back.

“The state which recorded the most number of attempts to balik kampung is Selangor with 514, Negri Sembilan, 54 and Melaka, 51,” Ismail Sabri said.

He said police had carried out 150 roadblocks nationwide, and checked 194,813 vehicles yesterday.

MORE TO COME



