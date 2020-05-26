MCO: 21,439 visitors entered Johor since March 18, says state health chief

Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor in this file picture taken on March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, May 26 — A total of 21,439 visitors, including Malaysians working in Singapore, have been recorded at Johor’s entry points since March 18, said State Health and Environment Committee Chairman R. Vidyananthan.

He said the numbers were recorded until Sunday (May 24) after the government declared that no more foreign nationals would be allowed to enter the country following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Out of the number recorded, 16,299 visitors were sent to quarantine centres while 5,140 others were issued with home surveillance order as they had negative Covid-19 certificates,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said that, as of today, 2,720 individuals were still in quarantine centres throughout the state. — Bernama