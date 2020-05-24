Covid-19: In Aidilfitri greeting, Saifuddin says new normal in Malaysia instils good values (VIDEO)

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysians should take heed of warnings and take preventive measures to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The new normal has taught Malaysians to practise good values and that respecting each other has great importance in everyday life, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

In a Hari Raya Aidilfitri video greeting posted on his official Twitter account, Saifuddin said Malaysians should take heed of warnings and take preventive measures to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 1441 H. Minal ‘Aidin wal-Faizin. Maaf Zahir dan Batin.



Jangan lupa untuk mengamalkan norma baharu. Terapkan amalan penjagaan diri dan teruskan penjarakan sosial.



Bersama-sama hentikan penularan wabak Covid19 pic.twitter.com/J0pA6tBorw — Saifuddin Abdullah (@saifuddinabd) May 24, 2020

“We should not be downhearted for having to spend Aidilfitri away from families. Social relationships can be strengthened using latest (communication) technologies,” he said.

Saifuddin also reminded the public to always practise self-hygiene, wash hands with soap and water, wear face masks, use hand sanitiser and keep a social distance of one metre.

“Selamat menyambut Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin. #KitaTeguhKitaMenang #KomunikasiKita,” he said. — Bernama