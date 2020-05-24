CMCO: Woman among 91 individuals detained in ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ in Johor, say cops

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Police arrested 91 individuals including a woman during ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ in Kluang early this morning for participating in a large gathering and performing dangerous acts on the road.

Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the individuals aged between 17 and 30 were detained in the operation from 12 midnight until 6am this morning, involving five officers and 25 personnel from various divisions and branches.

“The operation was carried out all over Kluang district and at 2am, police surrounded the roads at Jalan Lingkaran Tengah area (Stadium Kluang) after discovering a large number of people had gathered to watch risky acts performed by motorcyclists.

“However, on being aware of police presence, they tried to escape, including 10 motorcycles which rammed into roadblocks set up by the police that caused a policeman to sustain injuries on his left arm, back as well as both legs,” he said in a statement, here today.

Following the aggressive behaviour, he said, the police were forced to raid the area resulting in the arrest of 91 individuals and seizure of five cars and 74 motorcycles.

Mohd Abduh said those detained will be investigated and charged in accordance with Section 353 and 269 of the Penal Code; Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama