Dr Noor Hisham: 23 Covid-19 cases detected in aged care homes in Malaysia, almost half involve caretakers

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — The Health Ministry has conducted screening and testing on 272 homes for the elderly nationwide as of today, said its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said thus far 23 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected, 13 of which are the homes’ residents themselves.

“The 10 other positive cases are among the homes’ personnel and caretaking staff,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham said overall, 87 per cent of the homes’ elderly residents are asymptomatic.

“The ministry has identified eight target groups, the elderly being one of them. Our advice in protecting this vulnerable category is for staff who sometimes come by outside of working hours and help out, to not do so as they risk bringing the virus with them.

“Generally, if we look at previous clusters such as in the markets and the tahfiz schools, 85 per cent of them are asymptomatic. But nonetheless, it is important for the public to uphold the standard operating procedures (SOP) as laid down by the ministry,” he said.

