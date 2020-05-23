Covid-19: Socso Prihatin screening programme receives 141,538 applications in Johor

Foreign construction workers waiting in line to be screened for Covid-19 at a clinic in Pudu, May 15, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, May 23 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) received 141,538 applications for the Prihatin Screening Programme in Johor which it conducted until May 16.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said of the total, 92,769 of those who registered were local workers while 48,769 applications involved foreign workers.

During that time, 3,982 employees also underwent Covid-19 screening through the designated service provider BP Healthcare.

“The screened workers comprised 3,684 local workers and 298 foreign workers. All the workers screened tested negative and were allowed to work,” he said in a statement on the daily Johor Covid-19 updates today.

The Socso Prihatin Screening Programme began on April 27th as a Covid-19 testing programme conducted free of charge for all Socso contributors including foreign workers of companies allowed to resume operations during the movement control order (MCO) period. — Bernama