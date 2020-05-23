Covid-19: 48 new cases, 53 recoveries, no deaths in Malaysia, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 48 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, taking the country’s infection tally to 7,185 cases. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — A total of 48 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, taking the country’s infection tally to 7,185 cases, with active infectivity cases now at 1,158, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that out of the 48 cases, four were imported cases who contracted the virus abroad while 44 more were local transmissions.

“Of the 44 local transmissions, 25 were non-Malaysians, of which 21 were detected at the Immigration Detention Depot in Semenyih,” he said at the daily Covid-19 media briefing here today.

He said there were 53 recoveries recorded today, bringing the number of those fully recovered and discharged to 5,912 cases (82.3 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham said there were no fatalities reported overnight, which retained the country’s death toll at 115 cases or 1.61 per cent of the total number of cases.

He said that to date, nine Covid-19 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit, of which seven required ventilators.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham advised the public to postpone visiting families and friends as well as to avoid visiting graves during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

“This includes interstate travel which might result in the spreading of Covid-19 virus to other areas, especially the Green Zone.

“We must learn our lessons from the Pengerang cluster (where the spread of the virus was caused by interstate travel) and also the Rembau sub-cluster (where infection was found to have also been caused by visiting relatives),” he said.

He reminded the public to hold “closed door” celebrations with their respective families and to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (NSC).

The NSC had previously stated that the number of family members who could gather on Hari Raya must not exceed 20 people at any one time, and subject to the size of the house, as well as to always observe social distancing and personal cleanliness. — Bernama