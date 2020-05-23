Aidilfitri amid CMCO should be embraced positively, says Kelantan MB

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said celebrating Aidilfitri in the midst of the CMCO should be received positively by the people of Kelantan, especially those living in different states. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, May 23 — Celebrating Aidilfitri in the midst of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which put restrictions on the movement of individuals from returning to their hometowns should be received positively by the people of Kelantan, especially those living in different states.

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said it has been more than two months since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) which created the new normal in carrying out certain activities.

“This year’s Aidilfitri celebration is also a part of the new normal. It is undoubtedly very different experience for the people of Kelantan who could not travel home to welcome Aidilfitri in the village with the loved ones.

“Make full use of technology to communicate with parents and relatives in the village,” he said in a special message in conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebration.

He said the government was doing its best in all measures implemented by taking into account the well-being and health of the people.

“During the CMCO period it is very important for the people to cooperate with the authorities and in compliance with all instructions and guidelines set out so that the outbreak can be contained,” he said.

Ahmad also expressed his deepest gratitude to all frontline staff, doctors, medical staff, security personnel civil servants, local authorities, state legislative assembly staff and media personnel who have sacrificed and shown dedication to the well-being of the people during this challenging period.

“Let us forgive each other, enhance and strengthen our ‘silaturrahim’ (friendship) and to supplicate and remember Allah,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has urged the people to abide by the National Security Council’s standard operating procedure (SOP) during the Aidilfitri celebration to ensure that they and their families are protected from Covid-infected 19.

He said the SOP was not intended to impose restrictions, especially during the festive season, but in recognising the current threat of the Covid-19, precautionary measures had to be implemented for the sake of safety and health.

“It is our responsibility to play our part in controlling the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said in a message in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Mohd Shafie said the Sabah government thanked all the people who had supported the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

He also said that this year’s Aidilfitri was quite different as it was celebrated in the midst of pandemic and the outbreak not only disrupted economic growth but also affected the lives of people around the world. — Bernama