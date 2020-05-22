PM Muhyiddin lends ear to frontliners via video conference

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) during a 30-minute video conference with representatives of the country’s frontliners who have been battling the Covid-19 pandemic, in Putrajaya May 22, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took time off his busy schedule to talk and lend an ear to representatives of the country’s frontliners via a video conference.

As he expressed his gratitude to these people who have worked tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 infection in the country, Muhyiddin also gave them words of encouragement and support.

“I’m glad to have this opportunity to talk and listen to you in this casual sharing session. Once again, I want to acknowledge the huge role you played and the contributions you made in placing Malaysia in a situation much better than before,” he said.

In the 30-minute video conference, the prime minister chatted with Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor, Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, and Fire and Rescue Department Director-General Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

Also present were Civil Defence Force Chief Commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab, Director-General of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Admiral Maritime (M) Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som, acting Director-General of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) Kamarudin Mohd Rapig, and Putrajaya Health Officer Dr Zainal Abidin Abu Bakar.

Muhyiddin also quipped: “I also want to once again wish you Selamat Hari Raya, and if you eat the ketupat and the Raya cookies, do not forget me.

“Now that no one can travel anywhere, I do hope everyone will still be in a jolly mood, try to relax a little and, and we will meet again in the future. Selamat Hari Raya to all and Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” he said.

This was not the first time the prime minister had held a video conference with the frontliners.

Previously, in the spirit of the new normal and social distancing, Muhyiddin had held one with healthcare workers of the Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Bernama