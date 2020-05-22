Ministry working on ways to help Malaysia’s creative industry players hit by Covid-19

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has held talks with several parties on how the government could help those in the arts and creative sector who have suffered the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement today said the discussions were held yesterday to find ways to enable the group to resume their activities within the next six months.

He said the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC), National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas), the Broadcasting Department (RTM), the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and MY Creative Ventures were among parties involved in the meeting.

“The inputs from the discussions will be brought to the attention of the Finance Ministry (MOF), for consideration as part of the Economic Recovery Plan which is expected to be announced by the Prime Minister soon.

“I have asked the government agencies involved, to list down the aid that can be implemented in the next six months, using their existing provisions and without having to amend any existing regulatory mechanisms,” he said.

Saifuddin said he had also asked each of the agency to provide input on the additional funding they would require from the MOF to enable them to assist.

“In this regard, I welcome and appreciate the commitment made by MOTAC as they have agreed to cooperate with KKMM to lead in efforts to help the creative industry players restart their activities.

“On behalf of KKMM, I will ensure that more job opportunities and creative content will be created through the Digital Content Fund (DKD) through KKMM agencies such as FINAS and MDEC,” he said.

He said the government was concerned about the fate of the local creative industry players who were affected following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Various efforts have been made to ensure that local artists and creative arts practitioners are able to generate income for their well-being, in accordance with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) guidelines announced recently,” he said. — Bernama