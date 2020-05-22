IGP: Be self-disciplined when celebrating Aidilfitri (VIDEO)

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said this year’s celebration with a new normal following the Covid-19 outbreak would still not affect the merriment of Aidilfitri. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador urged the public to practice “educated” visits by disciplining themselves and adhering to the health standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government for the Aidilfitri celebration.

He said this year’s celebration with a new normal following the Covid-19 outbreak would still not affect the merriment of Aidilfitri.

‘‘Don’t let our fervour and negligence result in us being the cause in the emergence of a new cluster that leads to an increase in Covid-19 positive cases,” he said in a message in conjunction with the 2020 Hari Raya Aidilfitri on his official Facebook page today.

Abdul Hamid said the exuberance of the festivities would not be affected despite only being feted with neighbours and family members living in the same state and not involving more than 20 people at a time.

He said the community still had the option to celebrate Syawal in line with the new normal even though it would not be as merry (and not on the same scale) as in the past with the practice of visiting and open houses.

Abdul Hamid said, to those who were abroad (or staying in other states), the sad atmosphere and pining for Syawal morning with their parents back in hometowns would surely engulf them as cross-state travel is not allowed during this time.

“But consider this a great sacrifice of a child for the beloved parents to ensure that they are spared from being infected by Covid-19,” he said.

For the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), he also expressed his appreciation to them as the country’s frontline defence.

“You are a hero in the hearts of the people and the nation. Rest assured, that every pain, tiredness, tears that flow and sweat that falls in this struggle will always be accompanied by the doa (entreaties) and hopes of the whole family and communities.

“Indeed, our struggle is not over yet and we must win over this ‘silent and invisible enemy’.

“Let us cup our hands in seeking the strength and protection of the Divine, and pray that the wholehearted devotion that we have poured out all these while, will be amply rewarded,” he said. — Bernama