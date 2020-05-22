Disinfection, sanitisation exercise to continue after CMCO is over, says Fire and Rescue Dept D-G

Firefighters wearing protective suits are disinfected after a disinfection operation in Section 16, Shah Alam April 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA,May 22 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will continue disinfecting and sanitising public areas even when the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is over.

Its director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said JBPM would conduct such operations once the Health Ministry has identified buildings that are at risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“God willing our fire personnel will go to the Covid-19 focal points of these buildings which we believe are at high risk,” he said during a video conference with frontline workers involved in the fight against Covid-19.

The 30-minute conference was attended by representatives from the Health Ministry (MOH), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Immigration Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela).

Mohammad Hamdan said the department had started the disinfection and sanitisation exercise since February.

On allocation for the department, he said the amount provided was sufficient adding that JBPM also received donations from government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department had been tracking entry restrictions to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection since December last year.

Currently and during the movement control order we had been working with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces in managing contacts (Malaysians) from abroad.

“These people will be screened by MOH personnel and subsequently taken to the designated quarantine centres,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said during the MCO, the situation at the country’s entry points had been relatively quiet as people were not allowed to travel overseas. — Bernama