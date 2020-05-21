Deputy police chief confirms roadblocks at all Selangor exit points

Selangor police set up roadblocks at all exit points from the state. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TANJUNG MALIM, May 21 ― Thousands of motorists experienced massive traffic jams following roadblocks set up by Selangor police at all exit points from the state involving highways, state roads and municipal roads leading to other states.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said until 3pm today thousands of vehicles were detected leaving the Klang Valley through Selangor and were heading North, South and the East Coast to other states.

“However, most of them had approval letters for interstate travel especially the commercial vehicles,” he told reporters when met here today.

Arjunaidi said the number of vehicles directed to turn back was much lesser compared to earlier days.

“Today alone, more than 35 vehicles were ordered to turn back while passing a road block on the highway.

“One of the factors for the severe congestion is due to police checks carried out at every roadblock took time to ensure that vehicles which had approval for interstate travel were holding authentic permits,” he said.

In addition, Arjunaidi said he would increase roadblocks at five major exit points in the state to curb unauthorised interstate travel ahead of Aidilfitri.

Among them are at the PLUS Expressway heading north near the Tanjung Malim Toll Plaza, PLUS near the Putra Mahkota Toll Plaza (southbound) and the North South Expressway Central Link (Elite) near the Bandar Serania Toll Plaza (southbound). ― Bernama