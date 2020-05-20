Kelantan police to tighten control at rat trails

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hassanuddin Hassan said policemen would be stationed 24 hours at rat trails besides conducting regular patrols at residential areas. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PASIR PUTEH, May 20 — Those prepared to use the rat trails to return to Kelantan to celebrate Aidilfitiri, despite interstate travel restrictions being in force under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), are advised to think twice as the police will tighten control at these trails.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hassanuddin Hassan said policemen would be stationed 24 hours at these trails besides conducting regular patrols at residential areas.

“We will do our best to ensure that no interstate activities are carried out during the festive season,” he told reporters when inspecting the Bukit Yong roadblock operation here, today.

According to him, the police would not compromise with anyone who violate the rules and would also ensure there is no misuse of travel passes by irresponsible people.

Hassanuddin said since the movement control order (MCO) came into force on May 18, to date, more than 900 individuals have been found to have violated the directives and regulations set by government. — Bernama