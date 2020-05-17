With Raya a week away, Putrajaya told to introduce ways to keep prices low and solve food supply issue

People shopping for fresh produce at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretariat has urged the immediate formation of a mechanism by the government to ensure stable prices of goods and solve persisting issues in the food supply chain.

This comes after the secretariat said it took note of news reports depicting the rise in staple food throughout the country with Aidilfitri celebration a mere week away.

“This is worrisome not because we are one week to Hari Raya Aidilfitri, but also due to the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which has seen many Malaysians affected with the lack of income or job losses,” it said in a joint statement signed by DAP, PKR and Amanah.

The secretariat said it was disheartening that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will only investigate the prices of chicken in several states now when such measures should be taken early and not when it has the potential to burden the people further.

“The minister and deputy minister must be fully responsible and immediately act to ensure there is no shortage or excessive price raising as we approach Syawal,” it said, referring to the Muslim month, the first day of which is when Aidilfitri is celebrated.

Yesterday, KPDNHEP deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid assured the public there is adequate supply of essential goods for Aidilfitri.

However, social media users have complained of obvious price increase of essential goods in the past few days.

Syahredzan Johan, the political secretary to DAP MP Lim Kit Siang also published a comparison of the prices of several items in the last three days, illustrating the alleged increase.