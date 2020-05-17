SDMC: Almost 30,000 inter-district travel applications in Sarawak

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, May 17 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said there have been 26,992 inter-district travel applications in Sarawak so far under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

SDMC, in a statement, said the travel permit applications were received at 28 police headquarters across the state.

“Of the total, 25,237 applications were approved while the remaining 1,755 were rejected,” the statement read.

On a separate development, SDMC said a total of 27,740 notifications on the opening of the economic sectors were received.

Of the total, 20,240 were direct online notifications while 7,500 were via email, it said.

Also, there were no positive Covid-19 cases reported overnight and the state tally remains at 544 cases, while four patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital, the statement read. — Bernama