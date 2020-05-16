Fisheries Dept: Online sale of endangered marine animal should not be allowed

The Department of Fisheries said the administrators of online shopping should not allow any form of sale involving endangered marine animals or their eggs, including turtle eggs, on their platform. — Picture courtesy of Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, May 16 — Administrators of online shopping should not allow any form of sale involving endangered marine animals or their eggs, including turtle eggs, on their platform.

The Department of Fisheries (DOF), in a statement today, said it received complaints from the public on an advertisement on the sale of turtle eggs from Terengganu on a popular online shopping platform last Tuesday, but it was removed last Wednesday (May 13).

The department said the sale of all turtle species, including their eggs, is banned in all states, except for Terengganu which only prohibited the sale of Leatherback turtle.

Turtles are among marine life protected under the Fisheries Act 1985, Fisheries (Control of Endangered Species of Fish) Regulations 1999 and the respective state fisheries enactment.

There are four turtle species in Malaysia, namely, Leatherback Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea), Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas), Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) and Olive Ridley Turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea). All are classified as endangered and protected species. — Bernama