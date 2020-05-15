Public can pay summonses at district, contingent police HQs beginning May 18

The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will open its service counters at all District Police Headquarters and Contingent Police H eadquarters starting May 18.— Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will open its service counters at all District Police Headquarters (IPD) and Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) starting May 18.

Director Datuk Azisman Alias said the move was to make it easier for the public to settle their summonses and gather documents related to accident cases for insurance claims.

He said the service counters would open from Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 2pm at the Perlis, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan) IPKs.

On Friday, the counters will be open from 9am to noon at all the contingents.

“The counters will open at the Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu IPKs on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday from 9am to 2pm,” Azisman said.

He urged those seeking services at the counters to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“JSPT understands people are having financial difficulties during the CMCO and they have to make preparations for Aidilfitri celebration.

“To ease their burden, JSPT is giving up to 50 per cent discounts on certain summonses if they make online payments through two JSPT portals,” he said.

Azisman said payment via the two portals at www.myeg.com.my and www.rilek.com.my could be made from May 18 to 21.

“The public are urged to abide by the CMCO which is being enforced for the good of everyone,” he added. — Bernama