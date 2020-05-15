Police: Four-year-old girl dies after falling off balcony in Ampang

A four-year-old girl died after falling from a balcony on the 12th floor of a condominium in Ampang, according to the police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A four-year-old girl died after falling from a balcony on the 12th floor of a condominium in Ampang, here, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said the police received a report about the incident at 6.45pm from the condominium security guard.

He said the incident occurred at about 5.30pm when the victim’s father was out to buy food for breaking fast while her mother went downstairs to pick up some food.

“The victim’s mother left her home alone playing a phone with her seven-month-old younger sibling in an unlocked room.

“On returning to their unit, the mother found the door to the balcony was open and her daughter had fallen from her balcony to the third floor of the condominium,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Azmi said the 27-year-old mother rushed the girl to Ampang Hospital by ambulance, but the girl was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

“An autopsy revealed the cause of death was ‘polytrauma’ which was severe injuries to the head and skull as well as various external and internal injuries after falling from great height,” he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 33 of the Children Act 2001 which is an offence for leaving children without proper supervision.

The victim also had no identification documents even though both of her parents are local citizens.

“The father did not apply for a birth certificate/Mykid card for the victim as they have no valid marriage document since they were married in Thailand,” he said.

He said the father, 51, is self-employed while the mother is a housewife. — Bernama