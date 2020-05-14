Senior minister: 10 arrested for breaching CMCO SOPs; over 60,000 checks conducted nationwide yesterday

Notices detailing standard operating procedures during the conditional movement control order are displayed at the entrance of a sundry shop in Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2020.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob today said that a total of 10 individuals were arrested yesterday for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Ismail Sabri said that a total of 62,656 checks had been conducted yesterday by the police to monitor the adherence of the SOP throughout the country.

“A total of 4,476 supermarkets, 5,187 restaurants and 1,474 factories, 3,100 banks were inspected. Inspections were also conducted at 1,210 land transport terminals, 180 water transport terminals and 71 air transport terminals.

“The compliance operations task force inspected 25,807 private vehicles and 2,541 public vehicles. Also inspected were 2,015 markets, 3,580 places of worship, 1,498 recreational areas and 281 construction sites,” he said in a press conference this afternoon.

As of today, he said that the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had opened a total of 264 investigation papers in regards to the issue of Covid-19 fake news.

“Out of the amount, 177 are still under investigation, 30 have been charged at the court with 11 were given notice and 18 pleaded guilty,” he said.

He also said that a total 6,192 sanitation operations were conducted nationwide from March 30 under the inspection of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

He added that a total of 33,807 Malaysian citizens have returned home and are undergoing mandatory quarantine since April 3.

“A total of 26,121 have completed the mandatory quarantine and have been allowed to return to their home,” he said.

Separately, Ismail Sabri also warned that public transport operators are not allowed to raise the fares despite the SOP only allowing 50 percent of user’s capacity.

He also said that the government had today decided to allow all the sectors that involve animal welfare to operate.

“This includes equestrian centres. However, the permission is only granted for the things related to animal welfare such as feeding and cleaning the animal’s cage,” he said.