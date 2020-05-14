Eight nabbed over child abuse allegations at Selayang welfare home

Eight individuals were arrested to assist investigations of an alleged video recording showing child abuse and exploitation at a welfare home in Taman Bidara, Selayang, which went viral on social media. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Eight individuals, including three women, were arrested to assist investigations of an alleged video recording showing child abuse and exploitation at a welfare home in Taman Bidara, Selayang, which went viral on social media.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Arifai Tarawai said all the suspects, aged between 18 and 65 were nabbed in the district at about 9pm yesterday.

“Police have recorded statements from 36 witnesses to facilitate the investigation. The case is investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001.

“All eight suspects are remanded for four days until Sunday (May 17),” he said in a statement here today.

Prior to this, Arifai said a police report was lodged by a local woman who used to stay at the welfare home after she was contacted by the public on a video recording which had gone viral. — Bernama