Sufficient food supplies for Raya, Gawai celebrations in Sarawak, says deputy CM

KUCHING, May 8 — The Sarawak government has assured that essential food supplies are sufficient to last for another three months, ahead of the Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai celebrations.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the state’s Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) had been monitoring and enforcing strict penalties to ensure uninterrupted supplies and to curb profiteering.

Awang Tengah said among goods being monitored by KPDNHEP are chicken eggs where average daily farm production is 1.85 million, wheat flour production by Sarawak Flour Mill and Federal Flour Mill (350 metric tonnes daily), current rice stocks in three main BERNAS warehouses in Kuching, Sibu and Bintulu (32,352 metric tonnes) and sugar stocks from nine wholesalers (2,800 metric tonnes).

“Other food items that are being monitored include chicken, beef and cooking oil,” he said during a food aid programme here, today.

Awang Tengah, who is also Food Supply Chain Sub-Committee chairman said 380,887 recipients from all over the state, comprising rural and urban poor households with no income during movement control order have benefitted from the Sarawakku Sayang food aid programme.

“The food relief funds are from the RM16.4 million allocation for the Sarawakku Sayang programme, where each area had been allotted RM200,000,” he said adding that the aid had all been distributed by April 25. — Bernama