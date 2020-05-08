Sarawak DCM says food aid given to over 380,000 during MCO

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says he is grateful that the objectives of delivering the food aid programme have been achieved, May 8, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, May 8 ― Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today said 380,887 beneficiaries have received the food aid implemented during the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

He said they comprised households in the rural and remote areas, the urban poor, and those without income due to the MCO enforcement.

“The main source of the food aid comes from the Sarawakku Sayang Food Aid programme’s allocation of RM16.4 million, with each of the 82 state constituencies allocated with a sum of RM200,000.

“Some areas completed the delivery earlier while others were delivered later due to logistic issues.

“However, all distribution was completed by April 25,” Awang Tengah, who is also on the food supply chain subcommittee, told reporters here.

He said he is grateful that despite all the challenges, the subcommittee has successfully achieved its objectives of delivering food to the needy during the MCO period in all the state constituencies, stressing that the food aid programme is for the needy in Sarawak, irrespective of race, religion or political leaning.

He added the federal government has also allocated RM3.1 million under the special aid programme for the B40 group, benefiting 40,000 households.

He said 39,088 or 98 per cent of the households have received their food aid while the distribution to the remaining 912 or 4 per cent households is in progress.

Awang Tengah said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has also provided a sum of RM582,500 under the Covid-19 special aid to 11,650 recipients.

He said there are also some food items donated by the private sectors, non-government organisations (NGO) and individuals.

He said there may be pockets of the society who have been unintentionally left out, and they can contact the Divisional Disaster Management Committee or the Sarawak Welfare Divisional offices for immediate action.

He also said that from the survey conducted by the subcommittee on 11,658 recipients of the food aid programme, which ended on April 25, the majority or 93 per cent of the respondents have indicated their appreciation to the state government.

He added 85 per cent of the respondents are happy on the timely delivery of the food aid, while another 95 per cent stated that the food items provided are appropriate during the MCO period.