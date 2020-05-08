Court to set new trial dates for Ku Nan’s RM2m bribery case

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 4, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The High Court here has set May 15 for case management to fix new dates for the defence trial in former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s RM2 million bribery case.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, who leads the prosecution team in the trial, said, the court vacated the mention date which was earlier fixed on Tuesday (May 5), following the extension of the Movement Control Order by the government.

“We received an email from the high court deputy registrar, Catherine Nicholas, notifying that the court has set May 15, at 9 am, for case management to set new trial dates before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan,” she told Bernama via Whatsapp message.

The defence is expected to call another two or three witnesses to testify when the trial commence.

Tengku Adnan, 69, chose to testify under oath from the witness stand on the first day of the defence proceedings last Jan 17. He completed giving his evidence on March 5.

On October 14 last year, the High Court ordered Tengku Adnan to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, the Federal Territories Minister then, to having accepted for himself RM2 million from businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong who is also director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to AKSB which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection to his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB Bank Berhad here on June 14, 2016.

Tengku Adnan is being charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted. ― Bernama



