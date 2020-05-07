King conveys condolences to Chini rep’s family

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed sadness at the passing of Abu Bakar. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the family members of Chini Assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, who died from a heart attack early today.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Their Majesties expressed sadness at the passing of Abu Bakar and hoped his family members remained strong in facing this difficult time.

“Abu Bakar’s deeds and services as a Pahang state assemblyman are very much appreciated by Their Majesties,” he said in a statement today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah prayed that Abu Bakar’s soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous. — Bernama