Interstate travel: Cops set up seven control posts, random checking along major highways

A general view of the traffic at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur May 7, 2020. ― Bernama pic

SUBANG JAYA, May 7 ― The police have set up seven control posts along several major highways to conduct random inspections on vehicles during the four-day interstate travel period which began today.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department principal assistant director Supt Bakri Zainal Abidin said the checks were to ensure highway users complied with the regulations set by the government.

“The seven selected control posts comprise two in the northern zone, one in the southern zone, two in the eastern zone and two in the central zone. People are advised to adhere to the set schedules to prevent traffic congestion,” he said when met at the Police’s Air Wing Unit (PGU) base here today.

Bakri had earlier conducted aerial surveillance of toll plazas and major highways around the country’s capital.

When asked to comment on the current traffic situation, he said based on data obtained through the Gerak Malaysia application, some 13,000 vehicles were estimated to be travelling interstate today.

“The surveillance conducted today found there were less than the expected number of vehicles on major highways heading in three directions, namely East, South and North. We will continue to monitor the situation from time to time to ensure the traffic flow remains smooth,” he said.

Bakri said the aerial surveillance also found that the public was complying with the regulations while stopping at rest and recuperation areas along the highway.

“Only a few vehicles were seen stopping in the R&R areas and they were adhering to all the directives,” he said.

As of yesterday, a total of 143,516 travel applications submitted through the Gerak Malaysia application had been approved by the police to allow those stranded in their hometowns during the MCO to return to the city from May 7-11. ― Bernama