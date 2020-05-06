Senior minister: Foreigners still not allowed to enter Malaysia, including by air

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the defence minister, said he had spoken to AirAsia representatives earlier and they said there will be no flights. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the government will maintain its current policy of not allowing foreigners to enter the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Malaysia is still upholding the country’s foreign policy where the country’s borders will remain closed to foreigners, including those who travel by air.

“All airlines, including AirAsia, are only allowed to bring back Malaysian citizens,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily security briefing today.

He was responding to a question where he denied a report that AirAsia will resume flights from Surabaya in East Java to Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru on May 18.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said he had spoken to AirAsia representatives earlier and they said there will be no flights.

“If there is none, thank God. If there is, we will not allow foreigners to enter.

“They can only fly in Malaysian citizens and upon entry, they will be required to undergo the mandatory 14-days quarantine,” said Ismail Sabri, adding that AirAsia needs to comply with the government’s directives.