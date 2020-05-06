Johor Pakatan claims of plan to oust, replace state assembly Speaker

Suhaizan Kaiat, who is not an elected representative, was elected as the Johor state assembly speaker in June 2018 after PH took over the state after defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

JOHOR BARU, May 6 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) today revealed that there was an attempt to oust and replace state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat during its sitting scheduled for May 14.

In a joint statement by Johor PH assemblymen, it said the information of the plot was from a source.

“There was a coordinated effort being made to collect Statutory Declarations (SD) from the state assembly to reject the Speaker during the state’s assembly sitting on May 14,” said the joint statement issued today.

Suhaizan, who is not an elected representative, was elected as the Johor state assembly speaker in June 2018 after PH took over the state after defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election.

The 47-year-old Johor politician is currently also the organising secretary for Parti Amanah Negara, under the PH coalition.

Suhaizan’s role had been unquestioned under Johor’s previous PH government before it fell on February 28 where the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition consisting of BN, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia took over the state.

Johor BN chairman and also Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad was later sworn in as the state’s new mentri besar.

This latest issue also ties in with a plot to oust Hasni last week.

The statement also added that a longer session should be given for the coming sitting as many issues involving the people needed to be discussed.

“According to the letter circulated, the next sitting will only be held for one day.

“There will be no questions, discussions and tabling of bills at this meeting, following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) and for the purpose of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” read the statement.

In the statement, PH Johor also took issue with Hasni as the mentri besar who should have convened a meeting with the Opposition Leader Aminolhuda Hassan to discuss issues involving the state.

“In the wake of the Johor PN government ruling without the mandate of the people, the voices of PH’s representatives are crucial,” read the statement.

Johor PH also said that Aminolhuda had tried to contact Hasni several times without a response.