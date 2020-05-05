MASkargo resumes flight to Amsterdam after four-year hiatus

Malaysia Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 21, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — After a four-year hiatus, MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) is back in business in Amsterdam, as flight MH6162 landed at the Amsterdam Schipol Airport at about 10am local time.

The A330 freighter carried more than 50 tonnes of general cargo and medical equipment.

Chief executive officer Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh said the cargo airline planned for weekly flights in May.

“Apart from providing long-haul connectivity supporting our network and passenger-to-cargo flights (P2C) flights, it also provides our customers better access to the European market.

“The decision to operate this route ourselves is a lot of work but the MASkargo and Malaysia Airlines teams made it happen in a very short time, and we also have a great team in Amsterdam led by our Europe regional sales manager, Keesjan de Vries, who coordinated matters there in making this happen,” he said in a statement.

Ibrahim said that MASkargo had last flown to the Amsterdam Schipol Airport in January 2016.

“With the market being uncertain, innovation and being unconventional are the keys to adapt to the drastic changes in the business environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief commercial officer Mark Jason Thomas said the P2C flights demonstrates the company’s capabilities.

“We will continue with implementing innovative ideas to ensure our customers’ needs are fulfilled,” he added. — Bernama