File picture of a health worker looks at a sample collected from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19. Malaysia recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases today, the lowest number since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Malaysia recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases today, the lowest number since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented.

The previous record low was 31 in April 28.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infection in the country to 6,383 cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also announced that 83 patients have been discharged, with one death recorded, bringing the total number of cumulative deaths to 106 to date.

