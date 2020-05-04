Penang eateries continue to suffer drop in business as dine-ins barred

People are seen buying groceries at the Chowrasta Market in George Town May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — Restaurants and hawkers in Penang have suffered a more than 60 per cent drop in business despite being allowed to open for delivery and take-away service.

Eateries in the inner city of George Town are especially impacted as many of these businesses rely on tourists’ purchases.

The movement control order (MCO), imposed on March 18 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meant tourists were not allowed entry into the country, with this translating into a drastic drop in revenue for restaurants and eateries in George Town.

Jawi House chef and co-owner Nurilkarim Razha said most businesses in George Town have already lost about 50 per cent in revenue due to the absence of tourists.

“Many are struggling to survive and bleeding out daily to cover costs and we choose to keep to our principles of continuing to pay our staffs’ wages,” he said.

He said with the island having been declared a green zone, the authorities should consider slowly lifting the MCO.

He pointed out that those in the restaurant and hospitality sectors are fully trained to maintain a strict hygiene code at all times, even before the pandemic.

“Our workers have been fully trained to wash their hands all the time and to maintain good hygiene so we are ready to reopen for dine-in as soon as possible,” he said.

He is certain many other restaurants are prepared to fully comply with the standard operation procedures (SOP) when it comes to food preparation and serving when they are allowed to re-open for dine-ins.

The federal government announced a conditional movement control order (CMCO) that starts today but the Penang state government has decided to ease into it in stages under its gradual recovery strategy.

Yesterday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that MCO is still strictly in force in Penang this week and businesses are only allowed to start preparation and sanitising works this week.

A general view of the traffic on the first day of the conditional movement control order in George Town May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Almost all businesses and companies will only be allowed to reopen starting May 8, but the state is yet to announce the allowed operation hours.

Social-economic activities such as sports, Rukun Tetangga, creative industry, arts and culture and cooperatives will only be allowed to resume activities starting May 13.

However, Chow said the public is still advised to stay home and not go outside for anything other than work.

When contacted, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said dine-in service at all eateries is still barred in the state until further notice.

He said the local authority will continue with its enforcement activities to ensure that all businesses comply with the MCO this week.

“We will announce the operating hours allowed for the reopening of all other businesses and traders on Thursday,” he said.

He said all businesses must comply with social distancing rules and prepare items such as hand sanitisers in their premises when they reopen.

A check around the George Town area and in a few shopping malls in the state showed all businesses as complying with the state government’s decision to extend the MCO.

Business has dropped 70 per cent at Penang Road’s famous cendol stall due to the movement control order. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Little India, which used to be a busy area in the middle of town, remained quiet with minimal traffic with only several restaurants open to offer take-away and delivery service.

Penang Road’s famous cendol stall is open for business, sans the long queues that used to snake out along the lane and out onto the main road.

Its operator, Tan Chong Kim, said business has dropped by 70 per cent since the MCO even take-away service being available.

“Although our business is badly affected, we agree with the state’s decision to slowly re-open because we are also worried about the virus spreading if dine-in is allowed,” he said.

He said they will have to be patient and continue to do what they can in providing take-away and delivery service for now.



