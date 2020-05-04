N.Sembilan business premises owners not taking CMCO conditions lightly

Policemen are seen setting up a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

SEREMBAN, May 4 — Although the movement control order (MCO) has been eased to make way for the Conditional MCO (CMCO) beginning today, this is no excuse for business premises owners to disregard measures in preventing the spread of Covid-19 infection.

A check by Bernama around the Seremban City Council saw business premises owners taking the initiative to record customers’ attendance including their full name, identity card number, telephone number, taking their body temperature and ensuring that everyone wears a face mask before entering the premises.

This standard operating procedure (SOP) had actually been established by the National Security Council (MKN) specifically for restaurants and food outlets.

A carpet and curtain shop employee Mohd Husin Badullah, 41, said a day before the premises opened, his employer had briefed workers on the procedures to follow when receiving customers.

“We have been told to maintain social distancing while at work as well as with customers and we need to take down the details of every customer that walk into the store, including their name, identity card number and telephone number.

“In addition, every customer must be made to use the hand sanitiser available in the store as a precautionary measure as the Covid-19 threat has not ended,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

A check at a shopping mall here, also saw similar steps being taken as customers were seen recording their personal details, apart from maintaining social distancing and having their body temperature taken.

On May 1, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the CMCO with almost all economic and social activities allowed to operate from today, subject to several conditions and SOPs from the authorities.

Under the CMCO, restaurants are allowed to operate on condition the business SOP is adhered to strictly and among them were social distancing must be practiced and customers’ name, telephone numbers and the date of their attendance recorded.

However, the Negri Sembilan state government yesterday ruled that people are still not allowed to dine-in at restaurants, eateries and food outlets during the fourth phase of the MCO which runs from April 29 to May 12.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said only takeaways, deliveries and drive-thrus are allowed and this condition also applies to all food truck operators. — Bernama