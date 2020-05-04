Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman remains deserted even after EMCO lifted

Textile desingner M. Iqbal (right) close for the day due to a lack of customers at his shop on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — For most shops located along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, today is their first day back in business since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

The MCO enforced to control the spread of Covid-19 had resulted in the famous textile street being deserted except for pedestrians who work in the vicinity.

But things took a turn for the worse when part of the street went into lockdown after a high number of Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Menara City One and later Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion.

Textile designer and shop owner M. Iqbal said during the Ramadan month, the textile street popularly known as Jalan TAR is usually very busy, but he is not expecting the same atmosphere this year.

“Usually this is the month that we expect sales to increase but I don’t think it’s going to happen this time around.

“It feels as though the year just started and we have to redo our sales planning for the rest of year with changes to include sales online,” he said when met at his shop on Jalan TAR.

Iqbal said shops that offer tailoring services may face challenges shifting sales online as part of the tailoring services requires customers to be present at the shop for their measurements to be taken.

“We are not the same as readymade apparel. Many of our customers prefer to come and get fitted as many of them had experienced wrong measurements and some get the wrong fabric match.

“There is still a lot we need to think about on how we can move some of our business to online,” he said adding that he was not the only one affected but many others on Jalan TAR faced the same situation.

Just after three hours of operation, Iqbal decided to close for the day, since the street remained deserted.

Another textile shop manager who requested anonymity said throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, customers will not be allowed to use fitting rooms or try on clothing.

“Unfortunately we won’t be allowing customers to try on clothing at the store to reduce point of contact.

“Apart from that we also have to take down names of customers as they leave our shop, in case if there is a Covid-19 case it will help with contact tracing,” said the shop manager who works at Nagoya Textiles here.

The shop manager added that not all staff are back to work today as some are stranded under EMCO in Selayang.

“While we are quite worried to be back in business, we have no choice but to resume business after being closed for so long

“As for our own safety precautions, we have standard operating procedures in place for both workers and customers,” the shop manager said.

As for Aini Shaheera, a textile designer for Globe Textiles, she said she had mixed feelings about returning to work.

“I’m back today to do some cleaning up at my work station. For us textile designers, our work station is quite spacious so we will be able to practise social distancing among staff,” she said when met at the store.

According to Aini, while no staff was let go during the MCO period, they had their commission and overtime allowances cut.

“But we’re thankful that we got to keep our jobs. That was the guarantee the manager gave us since the beginning of the MCO,” she said.

Among the areas included under the EMCO were Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Melayu and Jalan Ampang.

Capitol Cafe owner Lim Kee Hua said the coffee shop will remain shut until the MCO is lifted. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Meanwhile, owner of popular eatery Capital Cafe Lim Kee Hua said today was his first day stepping out of his shop since March 18.

“I went out earlier just to look around after a long time stuck upstairs.

“We have just been watching the television and resting at home since March 18,” he said when met at the coffee shop.

While his neighbours resume business starting today, Lim said the coffee shop will remain shut until the MCO is lifted.

“There is no point for us to reopen. No one will come here.

The Capital Cafe that was founded in 1956 is a landmark on Jalan TAR, apart from the bustle of the street from textile shoppers.

Since the MCO was enforced, their doors have been shut to customers.

The management of Sogo Shopping Complex has put in place arrow markings to ensure proper social distancing May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Meanwhile at the Sogo Shopping Complex, today is the department store’s first day resuming operations.

“We have put in place floor markings to enable a more systematic traffic flow in the mall.

“Our fitting rooms will also be closed throughout the MCO,” said a mall spokesperson.

The spokesperson, who wished to remain anonymous, said these measures will be kept for a while even after the MCO is lifted, with shoppers encouraged to do their shopping on the mall’s online platform.



