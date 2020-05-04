DBKL food court in Brickfields caught flouting CMCO guidelines

A general view of the food court within the Brickfields TLK Complex not complying with conditional movement control order SOP. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A food court located within the confines of a building under the supervision of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has shown blatant disregard for containment standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Observations by Malay Mail at the implicated food court within the Brickfields TLK Complex, a multi-storey parking lot, found a total disregard for social distancing and contact tracing SOP by those running the eatery.

In an outright breach of the CMCO regulations, the lunch-time crowd was seen in a shoulder-to-shoulder queue, with a lack of a customer registry and hand sanitisers adding to the non-compliance.

Patrons, however, were seen seated at least a table away, but there were also pockets of customers who sat in groups of three to four people per table, against social distancing practices.

Despite many other businesses enforcing social distancing measures through floor markings and obvious signages, no such indicators were seen at the food court within the TLK Complex, neither on the floor or tables.

A security guard on duty at the entrance of the food court, when asked, did admit he was aware of the SOP needed to be put in place but said the supplies to do so had not arrived yet.

“No, there are no hand sanitisers or (customer) register here,” he said when asked if he knew about the SOPs.

“Yes, they did tell us about the SOP, but they have not sent anything here,” he added referring to the sanitisers and registry booklets.

Observations in the areas surrounding the food court revealed how most eateries were either closed or only provided takeaways, with only a handful of restaurants allowing dine-ins limited to two people per table.

As for the other restaurants that offered dine-ins, hands sanitisers were readily available at their entrances and details of each walk-in customer were recorded, as opposed to what was seen at the food court.

Malay Mail has contacted and is awaiting official comments from DBKL to obtain clarification on the matter.