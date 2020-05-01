Rural Development Ministry appoints five new chairmen for its agencies

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Rural Development Ministry today appointed five chairmen for agencies under the ministry.

Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad presented the appointment letter to the five chairmen after getting the approval from the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The five are Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd appointed as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman, Jempol MP Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif appointed as the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) chairman and Bachok MP Tuan Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz as the South Kelantan Development Authority ( Kesedar) chairman.

Senator Datuk Razali Idris has been appointed as the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) chairman and Permas assemblyman Datuk Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh appointed as the Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) chairman.

“They were appointed based on their leadership capabilities, experiences and contributions to the people.

“The appointment is for two years, from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2022,” said Abd Latiff in a statement.

He said that the ministry is committed to embrace the ‘new norm’ in delivering a high impact services with a holistic, inclusive and sustainable rural development agenda.