Jagdeep: Penang govt to look into objections on new assessment rates

GEORGE TOWN, May 1 ― The Penang state government will look into the objections received with regards to the new assessment tax rates before making a final decision on the matter.

Penang Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state government had received 95,125 objections regarding its decision to review the assessment tax rates.

“The current economic situation has been among the factors, even before the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) which came into force on March 18.

“Therefore, I believe that it is a very important factor that we must take into consideration as we are facing an economic downturn as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

On July 19 last year, the state government decided to review the assessment tax rates as there had been no change in the rate for almost 15 years. ― Bernama