MCO: Impose emergency employment regulations to protect workers, says MTUC

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has today urged the government to impose the Emergency Employment Regulations, which bar employers from retrenching their staff for a specific period, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon said the government should come up with a comprehensive plan to protect workers from being retrenched or have their pay cut by irresponsible employers.

“Many associations representing corporate leaders are predicting that hundreds of thousands of workers are expected to lose their jobs. Among those who made this projection are the Malaysian Employers Federation and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with Labour Day tomorrow.

Solomon said that those adversely affected included Malaysians and migrant workers, most of whom have families and are from the hardcore poverty category.

“We urge the government to give priority to the workers’ welfare not only during this movement control order (MCO) period, but also beyond. They must be guaranteed of their income and job security at all times after the various economic sectors start reopening in stages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Development of Human Resources For Rural Areas Malaysia (DHRRA) president Saravanan M. Sinapan said “workers will continue to play a crucial role as we move forward as a nation in battling Covid-19 and uplifting our country post-Covid-19 containment period”.

“Let’s celebrate them and ensure each one of them is provided with the protection and recognition that they deserve as we work together to survive and emerge victorious from this crisis,” he said. — Bernama