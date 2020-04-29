Bank Mualamat unveils QR code payments for zakat fitrah

Chief executive officer Khairul Kamaruddin said the cashless platform facilitates zakat payments for the bank’s customers and Malaysians in general during the movement control order period. ― Istock.com/AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 April — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) today introduced Quick Response Code (QR Code) payments for zakat fitrah in conjunction with the Ramadan fasting month.

Chief executive officer Khairul Kamaruddin said the cashless platform facilitates zakat payments for the bank’s customers and Malaysians in general during the movement control order period.

He said customers only need to scan the bank’s DuitNow QR on the website of a state zakat board to complete the transaction.

In a statement today, Khairul said the QR zakat payment service will be publicised to zakat contributors through Whatsapp and Facebook, adding the DuitNow QR introduced by Payments Network Sdn Bhd (PayNet) is interoperable by licensed e-wallets and banks.

“Bank Muamalat also intends to extend the e-Zakat initiative nationwide in the effort to expand the platform,” he said, adding the initiative is the result of close collaboration by the state Islamic religious councils of Melaka, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu.