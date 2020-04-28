Viral news of 35 Penang hotels’ closure unverified, says exco

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the message has not been verified and circulating it is unfair to the hoteliers who are still operating. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 28 ― The Penang government today urged internet users against sharing on social media a post on the purported closure of 35 hotels across the state due to the movement control order (MCO) over Covid-19.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the message has not been verified and circulating it is unfair to the hoteliers who are still operating.

“I contacted the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Penang chapter chairman Khoo Boo Lim on this matter and he also said that the list is totally unverified, has no source and can’t be relied upon,” he said.

He said Penang hotels currently do not receive any reservation due to the compliance with the MCO that has been imposed to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Yeoh also said that a number of hotels in Penang still provide takeaway and delivery services for food and beverages and that further information can be found on their official websites as well as their respective social media pages.

“We sincerely hope that everyone will share these promotions that can help the hoteliers instead of sharing unverified negative news,” he said. ― Bernama