Covid-19: Contact tracing carried out at Bahau wet market

Health workers in protective suits are seen conducting Covid-19 testing in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JEMPOL, April 27 — Authorities have interviewed about 100 traders and workers of the Bahau wet market here in a bid to carry out contract tracing after one of the traders was found to have tested positive for Covid-19.

State Urban Well-being, Housing, Local Government and New Villages committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said that as a result of the interview, which was conducted at Medan Niaga Bahau from 8am today, those found to be close contacts of the infected trader would be sent to the Bahau Health Clinic for swab tests before being transferred to a centre to undergo quarantine for 14 days.

Teo, who is also the Bahau state assemblyman, said via his Facebook live feed today that apart from the Bahau wet market, shops nearby and Medan Niaga Bahau would also be closed for 14 days on the advice of the Health Office.

He also said traders from outside the Bahau wet market area would not be allowed to get their supply of vegetables or other goods from the Selayang Wholesale Market.

Yesterday, the media reported that a trader at the Bahau wet market was infected with Covid-19 after travelling to the Selayang wholesale market. — Bernama