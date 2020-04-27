As students start return home tonight, Sarawak vows to protect Covid-19 ‘green zones’

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah giving a press conference April 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, April 27 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee today stressed the state has to give its most precise attention to protecting 29 districts which have been classified as “green zones”.

“That is why it needs to come up with an all-encompassing standard operating procedure to prevent any further and possible transmission of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections,” SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah explained.

“Such need is all the more important and pertinent when it has to receive a large number of its students and citizen coming back from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Labuan.”

About 7,000 Sarawakian students from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and overseas are expected to return to the state in stages, beginning tonight.

Two districts, Kuching and Samarahan, are categorised as red zones for having over 40 Covid-19 positive cases while nine other districts are under yellow zones.

He said declaring the 29 districts as green zones is achieved with the strict enforcement of the three phases of movement control order since March 18 and the full cooperation of the people.

He added a district is considered green when no positive case has been detected within 14 days.

Uggah said 82 cases of persons-under-surveillance (PUS) were registered in hotels used as PUS centres, making the total to 1,160 so far,

He added another 1,128 others have completed their 14-day quarantine and have been allowed to go home as results from laboratory tests on them indicated they were negative for Covid-19.

“As of to-date, 12 Sarawakians, who returned from outside the state and were asked to stay in PUS centres, have tested positive with Covid-19,” he said, adding that nine of them are from Kuching district, two are from Miri district and one from Simanggang district.

Uggah said eight of the nine persons from Kuching district are Sarawak students studying in Temboro, Indonesia, and ninth is a case who returned from the United States.

The two cases from Miri district involved a case who returned from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, while the 12th case involved a person who has just returned from Badau, Indonesia.