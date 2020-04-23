Only online operation for Sarawak Ramadan food traders, says Sarawak Disaster Management Committee

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee member Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the decision replaced yesterday’s decision to allow food traders to sell limited breaking fast meals in residential areas from 3pm to 10pm. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 23 — Food traders selling breaking fast food during Ramadan are only allowed to operate online from 7am to 7pm during the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) member Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the decision replaced yesterday’s decision to allow food traders to sell limited breaking fast meals in residential areas from 3pm to 10pm.

“After considering the views and suggestions of the various parties, SDMC has decided to allow the sale of food items online through e-bazaar Ramadan while traders and members of the public who wish to register for business can upload applications such as HELPY Services, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

“For the purpose of ensuring the safety and hygiene of food preparations, food suppliers are encouraged to register with the local councils in their respective areas,” he said at the Sarawak Covid-19 press conference here.

Abdul Karim, who is also Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports acknowledged that there were weaknesses in the decision made yesterday but the committee was working hard to put in place the best mechanism in the best interest of the people of Sarawak. — Bernama