Perak Assembly to sit for one day on May 12, says MB

IPOH, April 22 ― Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today announced that the 14th Perak State Legislative Assembly will be held on May 12.

He said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah was scheduled to officiate the assembly, expected to last only for a day, at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building.

“I would like to recommend to speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham for the opening session to be held in the morning and followed by the conference. There will be no oral and written question-and-answer sessions,” he said in a press conference after receiving contribution of face masks and face shields from the Muts and Mittens Association here, today.

Ahmad Faizal said all state assemblymen would undergo health screenings apart from practising social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The upcoming assembly will see the new political alignment following the collapsed of the Pakatan Harapan after the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) comprising assemblymen from Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) forming the state government.

The PN obtained the mandate following the support of 32 out of 59 assemblymen namely Umno (25), Bersatu (four) and PAS (three).

The latest composition of the Perak state assembly consists of Umno (25); DAP (16); Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) (five); Bersatu (four), PKR (three); PAS (three) while Independent (three). ― Bernama