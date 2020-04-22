Hishammuddin: Hadi Awang to assist in bringing Malaysians back from the Middle East

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein with Special Envoy to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at Wisma Putra April 22, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Foreign Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein expressed his confidence that Malaysia’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang will be able to assist Wisma Putra’s ties with the Arab nations there.

In a statement today, the foreign minister said the ministry’s current priority is to bring home Malaysians who are still stuck in Middle Eastern countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has shut down air travel.

“We discussed on our responsibilities to strengthen Malaysia’s presence in the Middle East especially in facing the current unstable geopolitical situation including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wisma Putra’s priority right now is to assist Malaysians trapped in foreign lands due to air space restrictions and airport shutdowns in the countries they reside in as a result of the pandemic,” said Hishammuddin who had referred to his meeting with the PAS president earlier today.

Abdul Hadi was appointed as Malaysia’s special envoy to the Middle East by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on April 2.

Hishammuddin stated his confidence that Abdul Hadi’s experience and influence in the Middle East is timely and is able to assist and strengthen Malaysia’s bilateral and diplomatic ties with the Middle East.