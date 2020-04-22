FT Islamic Religious Council introduces zakat fitrah online payment

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the online payment is fixed at RM5 and RM7 per person. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has introduced an online payment method to facilitate zakat fitrah (tithe) payment during the movement control order (MCO).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the online payment is fixed at RM5 and RM7 per person, the zakat fitrah rates decided by the Jawatankuasa Perundingan Hukum Syara’ Wilayah Persekutuan (Federal Territories shariah law consultative committee).

He said MAIWP also appointed 919 amils (authorised zakat collectors) to be stationed at locations subjected to the MCO and the government directives.

“Amils are equipped with mobile devices for QR Code SnapNPay to enable cashless transactions,” he told reporters after launching Al’It’am Kitchen, online zakat and Ihya Ramadan programme here today.

Zulkifli said MAIWP also considering a drive-through payment method at mosques.

This year, two zakat fitrah rates are introduced to ease the burden of Muslims affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following are online applications for tithe payment:

* SnapNPay

* e-Dompet Boost

* JomPay

* PPZ fitrah.com.my portal

* internet banking (14 banks)

* PayHalal

* MyEG portal

* U-Mobile

* Pos Online — Bernama