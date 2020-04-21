Sarawak state assembly sitting postponed to May 11

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg had earlier announced that the State Assembly sitting would be postponed to today and would sit for only one day. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)

KUCHING, April 21 — The Sarawak State Assembly sitting, which was scheduled for a one-day sitting today, has been postponed to May 11.

This is the second time the state assembly sitting has to be rescheduled due to the nationwide enforcement of MCO following the Covid-19 outbreak.

There was no official statement or announcement on the postponement, but Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala was reported by a local news portal as saying that that the uncertainty over the MCO period has forced the sitting to be postponed.

Tanjung Batu State Assemblyman Chiew Chin Sing, when contacted by Bernama, said he received an email to inform that today’s State Assembly sitting has been postponed.

“I received the email last week, but no reason was given for the postponement,” he added.

Sarawak State Assembly secretary Pele Peter Tinggom, in a statement on March 19, said the first meeting of the fifth term of the 18th Sarawak State Assembly will only be held for one day on April 13 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, following the extension of MCO, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that the State Assembly sitting would be postponed to today and that it would sit for only one day to be in compliance with the provision in the State Constitution. — Bernama