MCO: Tahfiz schools go online

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Since the movement control order (MCO) came into force on March 18, many have taken the opportunity to utilise social media platforms to enable their activities continue uninterrupted.

Not to be left behind is tahfiz (religious) school teacher Muhammad Izwan Abd Latib, who utilises the WhatsApp video call and Webex meet applications, to enable him to carry out the Quran memorisation (hafazan) classes just like normal school days.

Muhammad Izwan, who is also the principal of Maahad Tahfiz an-Nabawi Shah Alam, Selangor, said three hours of Quran memorisation classes began about a month ago which was conducted in the morning, five times per week.

“The method of teaching is similar to the ones implemented at school. Students will read the verses and the teacher will then correct his reading. The students will then read the corrected version,” he told Bernama.

To ensure students stay focused, the school also organised weekly short “dakwah” video competition and the winning video will be shared on the school’s Facebook page, he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Tahfiz Institutions Association (Pitas) chairman Muhammad Hafiz Muhamad Haneefa said 215 out of 411 tahfiz schools in the state have adopted online classes throughout the MCO with more than 60 per cent student attendance.

“The Quran memorisation classes must continue despite the MCO as it is of a different discipline. If a student stops (the lesson) even only for a while, he will have to start from scratch all over again,” he said. — Bernama